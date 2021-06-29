APD investigating suspicious death in SE Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police are at the scene of a suspicious death on San Pedro Dr. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives have been conducting interviews following a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the officers were dispatched to the 800 block of San Pedro Drive around 8 p.m. regarding a possible suicide call however, that call was later changed to a shooting call.

Authorities say the caller, who lives at the residence, found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say it was later determined that the victim had been shot several other times.

Homicide detectives conducted interviews and have been canvassing the area.

