ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. They said it happened on Muriel St. NE. near Candelaria Rd. NE and Juan Tabo Blvd. NE.

APD said officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:40 p.m. Friday night and when they arrived, they found a person who had died. Details are limited but they did say they have not arrested a suspect.