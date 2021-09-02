APD investigating shooting on Central and Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting on Central near Wyoming. One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being shot at the Circle K.
Detectives are searching for a suspect. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.