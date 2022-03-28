ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says around 2:00 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of the 800 block of Avenida Cesar Chavez SE to reports of a shooting.

According to APD when officers arrived on scene they found one person with gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where they remain in critical condition. APD is investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more details become available.