ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Hanover Rd. and 80th St. Just before 6:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the area about a man who was shot. When they arrived, they found a person who appeared to have been shot and had died.

Details are limited, APD has not released the name of the victim or any potential suspects.