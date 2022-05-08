ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot near the Walmart at Cottonwood. Police have secured the scene and say there are no active offenders and no active threat to the public.
Story Continues Below
- Albuquerque: Over 1,000 drivers caught after Albuquerque implements speed cameras
- Crime: Video released of interview with woman accused of causing deadly crash
- News Resource: How to get your tax rebates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Mayo 2022
Little is known at this time. KRQE will provide updates as they become available.