APD investigating shooting at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that occurred at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. When officials arrived on the scene, they discovered several people had been shot, one of whom had died on the scene.

Two other individuals have been transported to the hospital. APD said information is limited because the scene is still active. This is being reported as a homicide call out. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.

