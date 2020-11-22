APD investigating northeast homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the death of an individual discovered Sunday morning in northeast Albuquerque. Officials say police discovered a body that had suffered trauma after being flagged down by somebody on the 6200 block of Indian School NE.

The bystander had reported a strange smell coming from a nearby apartment. Police investigated the apartment and found a dead individual inside. The gender or identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

