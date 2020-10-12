APD investigates violent kidnapping in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque detectives are investigating a kidnapping that happened Sunday morning at the Quality Suites on Gibson Blvd. SE. APD reports a woman flagged down a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Broadway Blvd.

The woman said she and her husband were attacked and kidnapped from her room at the hotel. She said she was able to escape into a tow yard on Broadway but her husband was shot, dragged into a vehicle, and taken from the scene.

Police say officers were able to locate evidence that confirmed the woman’s statements. A search warrant was being completed for the hotel room and that evidence was processed at the location on Broadway.

The vehicle or the victim’s husband has not been located.

