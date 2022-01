ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting that led to one man’s death. At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received a call from a woman saying her father was shot at 7800 Rainwater Rd.

The man was transported to UNM Hospital but died at the hospital due to his injuries. Police say the suspect left the home before officers arrived. APD is searching for the offender. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.