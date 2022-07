ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning officers responded to the area of Alexis Ave. and 86th St. to reports of a shooting.

APD says when officers arrived at the scene they found a woman who had died from gunshot wounds. Officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.