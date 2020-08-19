APD investigating homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque on Tuesday night. Police say officers were called to the 5200 block of Hanover Road in reference to a male being shot around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.