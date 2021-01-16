APD investigating homicide at SE Motel 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque that happened overnight Friday.

Officials say when officers arrived to a shots fired call to the Motel 6 at 1000 Avenida Cesar Chavez, they located the body of a man who had suffered trauma. Once AFR crews responded, they declared the man deceased. Crime Scene Specialists were called to the scene and it was made into a homicide investigation.

The exact time the shots fired call was made, the identity of any suspects involved, or what led up to the shooting are all unknown at this point. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.