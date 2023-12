ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at a northwest Albuquerque park near Ladera and Arroyo Vista. Officers were sent to the area just after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Callers reported gunshots and that a person was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had died. No one is in custody.