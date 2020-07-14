APD investigating homicide at Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Coronado Park Monday night. APD says officers were called to Coronado Park near I-40 and 4th Street around 8:36 p.m. for a call about two male subjects battering a third suspect.

APD reports the caller advised them one person possibly had a shovel. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities have not released information about the possible suspects at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

