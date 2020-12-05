APD investigating Friday night homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in the southeast part of the city.

Officials say police were called out to a fight that broke out in the 1000 block of Cardenas Dr. SE. Witnesses said they heard gunshots during the fight. Witnesses also told officers two individuals with gunshot wounds were taken to UNM Hospital by a witness, who had also been shot. One of the individuals died from their injuries.

Courtesy: Google Maps

The identities of the individuals involved are unknown as well as what led to the altercation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.