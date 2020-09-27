APD investigating fatal shooting at mobile home park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning in the southeast part of town. They say officers were sent to a reported shooting at the Wyoming Plaza mobile home community near Wyoming and Central.
One person was taken to the hospital and later died. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
