ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Albuquerque Thursday afternoon. According to APD, one person has been transported to a hospital. At this time the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown. The shooting happened in an alley in the area of Gold Ave and Sixth St. SW.

Video shows a white car within the taped-off area but it is unknown whether it is involved. It is also unknown what led up to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.