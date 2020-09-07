APD investigating possible double homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that detectives are at the scene of what appears to be a double homicide in northwest Albuquerque on Monday afternoon in the area of Central and Atrisco. Details are very limited at this time.
KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.
