ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man died months after he was injured, and they are now investigating the case as a homicide. Police say they responded to Freeway Liquors on 2nd St. last month about a man, later identified as 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma, with a head injury.

At the time, the injury was considered to be non-life-threatening, but police say they found out he died of a brain bleed on Oct. 14. This is now being ruled a homicide. No word yet whether police have a suspect.