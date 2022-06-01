ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque. Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 900 block of 8th St. SW.

Police say someone found two people dead inside of a house. A caller told dispatchers both people appeared to have been shot and were lifeless. No other details are known. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is available