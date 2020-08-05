APD investigating death at trailer park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a man’s death in southwest Albuquerque. APD reports officers were dispatched to a trailer park near Unser and Blake around 12:30 p.m. after a female reported a man was inside a residence and was not breathing.

Police say the woman had started CPR and officers arrived and took over emergency medical attention. Authorities determined the man was deceased.

Police later laerned that the man had been involved in a physical assault on Saturday, August 1, and had refused any medical treatment. APD reports detectives were obtaining a search warrant for the residence and are interviewing several family members who are providing information regarding the assault.

The man’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy. At this time, no suspects have been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.

