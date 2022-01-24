APD investigating deadly shooting at massage parlor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a massage parlor on Monday night. The incident took place in northeast Albuquerque on Menaul Blvd. and Alvarado Dr. near San Mateo Blvd.

APD reports that one person was shot and killed at the scene while another individual was transported to UNM Hospital. Homicide detectives were at the scene Monday night conducting an investigation.

Details are limited at this time. The victim’s identity is unknown and a suspect has not been identified.