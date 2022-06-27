ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after they were called to the 200 block of Richmond SE, near Central and Girard, around 8 p.m. Sunday night after a mans body was found. APD says the identity of the victim is still unknown.

Police say neighbors in the area saw that man around 24 hours before his body was found. They are asking for help with the investigation, urging anyone who heard or saw anything in the area around 9 p.m. on June 25, to contact APD. Officials say signs of trauma on the body is what led them to a violent crimes unit callout. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as new details emerge.