APD investigating after body, mannequin found in arroyo

[1] Recent APD report finds issues in controlling use-of-force, disciplinary systems The federal monitor watching APD for more than six years says he still sees officers using unnecessary force. He also reports APD doesn't address the situation as much as they need to. APD's Chief Harold Medina says one of their problems is they're still reviewing a pipeline of old cases which makes it tough for them to review in issue in a timely manner. He also claims some of the expectations are unrealistic because of the number of officers they have and the time it takes to train people.

[2] Father says daughter’s death in I-25 crash could have been prevented The father of the girl who was recently killed in a crash says CYFD knew it wasn't the first time her mother drove drunk with her in the car. In March, police say 23-year-old Alexis Martinez was driving drunk and speeding when she crashed into a concrete barrier. Two kinds inside the car, including Martinez's seven-year-old daughter Amariah Moya. Amariah's father tells KRQE News 13 in November he reported a Facebook Live video to CYFD that allegedly shows Martinez drinking and getting into the car with Amariah in the front seat. He claims CYFD closed the case because police said there wasn't enough evidence of a crime. CYFD says they're conducting an investigation.