APD investigates video showing shots fired from car window

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for the people seen on video driving through downtown early Sunday morning leaning out of the window firing shots.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Bernalillo County temporarily closes downtown headquarters after gunshot vandalism
- Weather: Snow for some parts of northern New Mexico
- Politics: New Mexico governor settles harassment claim for $150K
- Crime: Former NM deputy asks for early release from probation
If you know anything or have any photos or videos of the incident, call Crime Stoopers at 505-843-STOP.