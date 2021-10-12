APD investigates video showing shots fired from car window

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for the people seen on video driving through downtown early Sunday morning leaning out of the window firing shots.

If you know anything or have any photos or videos of the incident, call Crime Stoopers at 505-843-STOP.

