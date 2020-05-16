APD investigates two suspicious deaths in SE apartment building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are currently investigating two suspicious deaths at the Pearl Apartments on Gibson in southeast Albuquerque.

The incident has been made a full violent crimes call out. The public is asked to avoid the area. This is in the early stages of investigation and News 13 will provide more details as they become available.

