APD investigates SW homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening on the 600 block of Bataan Drive SW.

Officials say a woman was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Homicide detectives are on scene to begin their investigation. The identity of the victim or of any suspects are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.