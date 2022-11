ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing. One victim with several stab wounds was located and transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of 10:28 a.m., the Westbound lanes of traffic are closed on Central Ave. at Cagua Dr., N.E. No other updates are available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.