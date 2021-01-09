APD investigates shooting involving multiple victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers in southeast Albuquerque responded to a shooting involving multiple victims at the La Quinta Inn at 2116 Yale Blvd. SE on Saturday evening.

Officials say when police arrived, they found a dead man in a vehicle in the parking lot who had been shot. Officers also found another man walking in the parking lot who had multiple gunshot wounds. A third male was located about two blocks away with gunshot wounds in both hands.

Both injured men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Names of suspects as well as what led up to the shootings are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Don’t Miss: