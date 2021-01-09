APD investigates shooting involving multiple victims

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers in southeast Albuquerque responded to a shooting involving multiple victims at the La Quinta Inn at 2116 Yale Blvd. SE on Saturday evening.

Officials say when police arrived, they found a dead man in a vehicle in the parking lot who had been shot. Officers also found another man walking in the parking lot who had multiple gunshot wounds. A third male was located about two blocks away with gunshot wounds in both hands.

Both injured men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Names of suspects as well as what led up to the shootings are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Don’t Miss:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES