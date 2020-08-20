APD investigates shooting on the west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident took place near Central and Coors on the 200 block of 57th Street.

Police say one person that was shot died at the scene while paramedics rushed another individual to the University of New Mexico Hospital. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as it becomes available.

