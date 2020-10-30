Man found injured after shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in southwest Albuquerque Thursday night. APD says around 9 p.m., officers were called about a shooting on Central near 47th Street.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect in custody in the case. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

