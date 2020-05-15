Five injured in southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Albuquerque Thursday night.

Just after 8 p.m., the Albuquerque Police Department says they were sent to 820 Louisiana Boulevard after getting a call of someone being shot. APD says when officers arrived they discovered five individuals with gunshot wounds.

APD says it appears that some type of altercation happened in a parking lot resulting in the shooting. They also say all individuals were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from stable to critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.