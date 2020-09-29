Male listed in critical condition following southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual in critical condition on Monday evening. APD reports that officers were dispatched to the Whispering Sands Apartments located near Central in reference to a shots fired call around 6:20 p.m.

Police say as officers arrived on the scene, a second call came in from Kaseman Hospital. The hospital reported a male arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Authorities state the male was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition. No other information was provided.