Male listed in critical condition following southeast Albuquerque shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual in critical condition on Monday evening. APD reports that officers were dispatched to the Whispering Sands Apartments located near Central in reference to a shots fired call around 6:20 p.m.

Police say as officers arrived on the scene, a second call came in from Kaseman Hospital. The hospital reported a male arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Authorities state the male was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss