APD: Loss prevention officer shot at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating after a loss prevention officer was shot while attempting to apprehend a shoplifter on Monday. Police say the incident happened at the Dillard’s in Cottonwood Mall.

Authorities say the loss prevention officer was taken to the hospital with a “non-critical wound” and is in stable condition. The man is expected to be okay.

No word on if the suspect is in custody.

