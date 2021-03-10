Man injured after shooting at Coronado mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Coronado Mall Wednesday evening. APD says around 6 p.m. they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot on the north side of the mall.

Officers say the victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Where he is listed in critical condition. At this time, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting. This is the second shooting in the Coronado parking lot in the last few days after a man was killed in the same area on Sunday.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.