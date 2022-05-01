ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 1200 Girard Blvd. NE.

Police were told two people were shot inside of a home. When police arrived, they found two people dead with gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.