APD investigates possible shooting in northwest Albuquerque

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a possible shooting that took place in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday night.

Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Shooting Star Street near McMahon and Unser. Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of that individual’s injuries is unclear. At this time, investigators have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞