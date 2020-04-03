APD investigates possible shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a possible shooting that took place in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday night.

Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Shooting Star Street near McMahon and Unser. Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of that individual’s injuries is unclear. At this time, investigators have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources