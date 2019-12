ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two separate homicides Monday night.

The first one happened around 7 p.m. at the Canyon Vista Apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle. Police have not released details around the case, only saying the man was found dead.

The second happened just after 8:30 p.m. near Unser and Tower. Police say a man was found shot and died at the scene.

Albuquerque has already set a record this year for the most murders in recent history.