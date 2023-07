ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred in the area of Second Street and Candelaria Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting the night of Monday, July 10, and found a man who had died from gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Unit is currently working to investigate the death. No other information has been released regarding the shooting at this time.