APD investigates northeast Albuquerque shooting

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in the northeast area of the city early Monday morning.

APD reports officers were responding to a shooting on the 600 block of Virginia northeast when they learned that a female victim had been dropped off at UNMH with a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.

Police are in the initial stages of the investigation. Authorities have not released any information about any possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

