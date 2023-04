ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the death of an infant in Albuquerque. The five-month-old was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child on the 10000 block of Ralph Avenue. The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

The child’s mother, 31-year-old Christina Bennett, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and has been booked into the Metro Detention Center.