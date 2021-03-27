APD investigates homicide in southeast part of city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are on scene at an overnight homicide callout on the 5700 of Eastern Avenue SE. Officials say when police arrived, they found one person dead, and a second person was transported to UNMH with injuries.

A third person went to the hospital on their own. Detectives are currently on scene investigating. The identities of those involved, along with what led up to the incident are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.