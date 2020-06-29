Live Now
APD finds man’s body during shooting investigation in southeast Albuquerque

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in the southeast area of the city early Monday morning. APD reports officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Tomatillo Lane near Southern and Eubank in response to a shooting at a party.

Police state when they arrived at the residence, they found a deceased male. The victim’s identity is unknown and it is unclear if police have identified a suspect at this time.

The investigation is in the initial stages and details are limited. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

