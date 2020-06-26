APD investigates homicide in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday night.

Police say they were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ortiz Drive in reference to gunshots being heard. APD reports that when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one male was trying to put another male into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Officers discovered one male had significant trauma and was unresponsive. The other individual was detained.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue attempted emergency medical attention however they determined the male was deceased. APD states officers found evidence that lead back toward an apartment which was secured after police determined there were no other victims inside.

The detained male had an injury on his arm and he was transported to UNMH. Authorities are currently obtaining a search warrant for the apartment and detectives are canvassing the area while criminalistics personnel is processing the scene.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.