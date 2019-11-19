APD investigates homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigations a homicide early Tuesday.

APD officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ladera and Unser at approximately 5:40 a.m where they discovered a deceased female victim. Detectives are currently at the scene to begin the investigation.

Police say information is limited at this time and have yet to release information on a possible suspect. This is a developing story.

