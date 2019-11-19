Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

APD investigates homicide in northwest Albuquerque

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
legacy wpid-bkg-breakingnews-police-cop-lights-hk_103083

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigations a homicide early Tuesday.

APD officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ladera and Unser at approximately 5:40 a.m where they discovered a deceased female victim. Detectives are currently at the scene to begin the investigation.

Police say information is limited at this time and have yet to release information on a possible suspect. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss