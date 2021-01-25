APD investigates homicide in northeast heights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in the northeast region of the city late Sunday. APD reports that a call came into dispatch that someone had been shot on Ranchitos Road near Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana.

Authorities responded to the call and provided first aid. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not survive their injuries.

Homicide detectives were at the scene early Monday morning conducting interviews and canvassing the area. It is unclear if police are looking for a suspect.