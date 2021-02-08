APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are at the scene of a homicide on San Pedro and Osuna early Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an investigation, police have determined that an incident on San Pedro and Osuna is a homicide. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at the scene of what was originally believed to be a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

The pedestrian died from their injuries. Authorities say after an initial investigation involving officers and detectives, the incident has been deemed a homicide.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES