APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque

Police are at the scene of a homicide on San Pedro and Osuna early Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an investigation, police have determined that an incident on San Pedro and Osuna is a homicide. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at the scene of what was originally believed to be a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

The pedestrian died from their injuries. Authorities say after an initial investigation involving officers and detectives, the incident has been deemed a homicide.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.