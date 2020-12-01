APD investigates deadly stabbing in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday morning. Officers at the scene near Lomas and Carlisle located a deceased male victim.

Authorities say the male did have trauma and was deceased when first responders arrived. Police report the male appears to be homeless and is not related to the address where he was found.

Authorities have not said if they have a suspect in custody at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

