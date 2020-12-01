APD investigates deadly stabbing in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday morning. Officers at the scene near Lomas and Carlisle located a deceased male victim.

Authorities say the male did have trauma and was deceased when first responders arrived. Police report the male appears to be homeless and is not related to the address where he was found.

Authorities have not said if they have a suspect in custody at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Latest Crime News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery