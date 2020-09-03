APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived in the area of Pennsylvania and Menaul on the 7700 block of Prospect Ave. in response to a suspicious situation involving a man who was lying face down in a front yard.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a deceased male subject who appeared to have suffered an unknown type of trauma. At this time police have not provided any suspect information.

The victim’s identity is unknown. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

